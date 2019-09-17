MP Guv, CM wish Modi on his birthday

Madhya Padesh Governor Lalji Tandon and Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday. Both of them wished Modi a long life, a public relations department official said.

"We are all proud to see you as the sun on the world horizon, as a beam of light and energy," the governor said. Nath also wished Modi a long and healthy life, the official added.

Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday, received good wishes and messages from leaders cutting across party lines on his birthday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)