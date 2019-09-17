International Development News
Conservative leader tells Sanchez will vote against him as PM-source

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 17-09-2019 16:17 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The leader of Spain's main opposition People's Party, Pablo Casado, told Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez in a telephone conversation on Tuesday his party would oppose Sanchez's bid to become prime minister, a Socialist party source said.

"The PP leader has informed of his rejection of the investiture of the Socialist candidate, meaning he refuses to support a stable government in Spain and to avoid a repeat election," the source said.

The People's Party said only that the two had a cordial conversation a that its leader would speak about it later.

COUNTRY : Spain
