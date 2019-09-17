International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi requests intelligence briefings on Saudi attacks

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 17-09-2019 18:07 IST
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi requests intelligence briefings on Saudi attacks

Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has requested a briefing for all House members on the Saudi Aramco attacks and Iran, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

House leaders asked for the intelligence briefings after drone attacks Saturday on two oil facilities sent oil prices soaring and raised fears of a new Middle East conflict.

Also Read: Jaishankar, Nancy Pelosi to attend event to mark birth anniv of Gandhi and Martin Luther King

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019