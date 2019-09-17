Modi will fulfil dream of integrating PoK with India: J-K BJP incharge

Jammu, Sep 17 (PTI) BJP's national vice president and Jammu and Kashmir incharge Avinash Rai Khanna on Tuesday said the dream of integrating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India will come true under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status was on his party's agenda since the Jana Sangh days.

"Parliament had passed a resolution (in 1994) unanimously, emphasising that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and Pakistan must vacate parts of the state under its occupation... PoK will definitely become a part of India and the credit for it will also go to Modi," Khanna told reporters on the sidelines of a function here to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. People's blessings will work and "Modi will definitely fulfil the dream (of integrating PoK with India) as well", he added.

The BJP leader along with other party colleagues performed a 'havan' in Trikuta Nagar here to pray for the long and healthy life of Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday. Khanna said the special prayers were held as part of 'Seva Saptah' (service week) being observed from September 14 to 20 to mark the prime minister's birthday.

"We all prayed for the long and healthy life of Modi. We wish he remains ever active to serve the mankind with vigour," he said. As part of the 'Seva Saptah' medical camps, tree plantation drives, awareness campaigns about harmful effects of single-use plastics are also being organised, the BJP leader said.

Similar programmes are being organised in Kashmir as well with the participation of party activists and general public, he said. PTI TAS AB DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)