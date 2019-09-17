New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 6.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 6.30 pm. DEL39 JK-INFILTRATION Dormant routes used by Pakistani army to infiltrate terrorists to JK: Officials Srinagar: Dormant routes have been used by the Pakistani army to infiltrate nearly 60 terrorists since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, officials said on Tuesday. DEL61 RJ-3RDLD-BSP MLAs Jolt to Mayawati, all 6 Rajasthan BSP MLAs defect to Cong Jaipur/Lucknow: In a jolt to Mayawati, all six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs in Rajasthan defected to the ruling Congress in a move that lends stability to the Ashok Gehlot government and is being called a "betrayal" by the BSP chief.

DES23 UP-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand continues to be under medical observation Shahjahanpur (UP): BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused of raping a law students, remained under medical observation on Tuesday a day after he complained of uneasiness. DES19 UP-LD CASTES UP govt's move to add 17 OBCs in SC list 'selfish, political': Mayawati Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday drew flak from the BSP and BJP's former ally SBSP after the Allahabad High Court a day ago stayed the notification to include 17 OBC groups in the state's scheduled castes list.

DES22 PB-JAKHAR MLAs as advisors to CM: Punjab Congress chief backs government Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday defended the appointment of six MLAs as advisors to the chief minister, saying the legislators could too give advice as they feel the pulse of people. IN THE PIPELINE Kurukshetra: Selja, Hooda call upon workers to make collective efforts to oust BJP from power in Haryana..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)