Kejriwal directs cabinet ministers to implement 7-point action plan to combat air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed all his cabinet ministers to begin immediate implementation of seven-point action plan to combat high-level of air pollution during winters, sources said. He directed Health Minister Satyendar Jain to take immediate steps to begin the process of procuring 'best quality' N-95 anti-pollution masks, they said.

The odd-even road rationing scheme will come into effect in the national capital from November 4 to 15. Kejriwal had announced this last week among a slew of other measures to combat high-level of air pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states during winters.

"There should be no compromise in the procurement of 'best quality' N-95 anti-pollution masks. Health of Dehiiites during the critical season will be given priority," the sources quoted Kejriwal as saying in directive to Jain. On September 13, the chief minister had said his government would make large-scale procurement of around 50-60 lakh N-95 anti-pollution masks which would be distributed among the people in October before the spike in air pollution in next month due to parali burning.

The seven-point action plan also includes mass mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hotspots in Delhi. The Delhi government would hold a mega laser show on the eve of Diwali and appeal to the people to follow the ban on bursting of crackers on the festival, Kejriwal had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)