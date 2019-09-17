Meghalaya CM plans to visit Bangladesh within a month

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday he is planning to visit Bangladesh within a month to strengthen ties between India and her neighbour. Bangladesh Information Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud called on Sangma during the day and discussed ways to bolster connectivity and trade between the two countries.

Mahmud invited Sangma to the centenary celebrations of the birth anniversary of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, scheduled to be held on March 17 next year. "We discussed the need for strengthening road links and trade between the two countries besides establishing new routes of communication between Bangladesh and India's Meghalaya," Mahmud said.

The Bangladesh Information Minister said he also discussed with Sangma ways to make the border haats (markets) set up along the international border between Bangladesh and India's Meghalaya more effective. A bus service connects Dhaka with Shillong..

