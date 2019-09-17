J'khand CM lays foundation stones for several schemes in Khunti

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday laid foundation stones for several developmental schemes and inaugurated a grid sub-station in Jharkhand's Khunti district. Das, addressing a gathering on occasion, said in the last five years of his government, electricity has reached 30 lakh houses.

"Developmental plans are being implemented in Khunti district," he said at the program organized by the Rural Development Department here. The chief minister said after construction of four more sub-stations in Khunti, 24-hour power supply would be ensured.

Das said a total 59 grid substations and 200 substations are functioning across Jharkhand. The chief minister also said those misleading people will not be tolerated and punished by the law.

"The government respects all religions and traditions," he said. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said Khunti is one of the "aspirational" districts of the country.

"Development is taking place here rapidly. The government is working with the goal of making Khunti a developed district. Development work has been done speedily in Khunti," Munda said. Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Nilkanth Singh Munda claimed that the district has never seen development work as being witnessed during the last five years.

He said the inauguration of the grid substation has fulfilled the public's expectation. In 2016-17, 5.29 lakh houses were sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the government has completed 90 percent of the housing units and handed them over to the beneficiaries, Nilkanth Munda said.

The chief minister and other dignitaries cut a cake, prepared by the "Sakhi Mandal" to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

