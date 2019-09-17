Over 2 lakh teacher posts vacant in UP, while BJP govt claims lack of skill in youth: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the BJP led government in Uttar Pradesh for failing to fill up the vacant posts of teachers in the state. "There are approximately 2 lakh posts of teachers lying vacant in Uttar Pradesh. The youth are waiting for opening of jobs, they are protesting daily under the sun and the rain. But the BJP government either turns away from them on the question of jobs or states that there is a lack of skill in the North-Indian youth," Vadra's tweet in Hindi read.

Vadra cited a news report which allegedly showed lakhs of teacher posts lying vacant in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Through this tweet, she also launched an attack on Union Minister Santosh Gangwar over his 'north Indian candidates lack qualification, not job opportunities' remark.

Earlier on Saturday, Gangwar had claimed that there is no dearth of employment opportunities and said there is a lack of qualification among north Indian candidates. "I want to say that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for," said Gangwar, MoS (Independent Charge), Ministry of Labour and Employment, while addressing a press conference in Bareilly on Saturday.

However, Gangwar had later issued an unconvincing clarification over his statement on Sunday, "What I had said was in a different context. I said that there is a lack of skill and our government has started the skill ministry and we are giving skill training to the youth. We are working in that direction." (ANI)

