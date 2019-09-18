Pakistan's anti-graft agency arrests opposition leader

Pakistan's anti-graft agency said on Wednesday it had arrested opposition Pakistan People's Party leader Khursheed Shah over questions around the source of his income.

"NAB's Sukkur chapter has arrested Syed Khursheed Shah over 'assets beyond means'," the National Accountability Bureau said in a statement, refusing to a class of case in which a defendant is accused of possessing assets higher than their known sources of income.

