Reuters Islamabad
Updated: 18-09-2019 18:06 IST
Pakistan's anti-graft agency arrests opposition leader

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's anti-graft agency said on Wednesday it had arrested opposition Pakistan People's Party leader Khursheed Shah over questions around the source of his income.

"NAB's Sukkur chapter has arrested Syed Khursheed Shah over 'assets beyond means'," the National Accountability Bureau said in a statement, refusing to a class of case in which a defendant is accused of possessing assets higher than their known sources of income.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Pakistan
