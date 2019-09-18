Tell voters about A 370, triple talaq: Nadda to BJP workers

Ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, BJP working president J P Nadda on Wednesday asked party workers to tell people about the Union government's decisions such as abrogation of Article 370 and ban on triple talaq. Nadda addressed `Vidarbha Vijay Sankalp' meet of party workers here.

"When BJP workers go out to people asking for votes, whether they (people) are persuaded or not, tell them about Article 370, triple talaq, development. So that they realise that they should vote only for BJP," he said. The BJP had changed political culture, Nadda said, adding that now Union ministers and chief ministers give reports to people about the work they have done.

Half of Congress and NCP leaders are "either in jail or on bail" while some are knocking on the doors of (investigation) "agencies" , Nadda said. Nadda accused the Congress of dithering over abrogation of Articles 35(A) and 370, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, for years.

When the state had special status, the tribal people had no representation in the J&K assembly, and after delimitation, for the first time people from Gujjar and Bakarwal tribes will get representation in the Lok Sabha and J&K assembly, the BJP leader said. He also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah for their statements on Kashmir, alleging that Pakistan used these statements in its arguments in the United Nations.

"These are our `Deshbhakt' (patriots) whose statements Pakistan used in its arguments," he said. He also informed that the BJP has added six crore members in the recent drive, taking the membership numbers to 17 crore..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)