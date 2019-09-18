New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. DEL22 JK-SITUATION (R) Day 45: Some semblance of normalcy in Kashmir Srinagar: The situation in Kashmir showed some signs of normalcy on Wednesday with more private vehicles plying on roads and street vendors resuming their business though markets and commercial establishments remained shut and students stayed away from schools.

DEL37 JK-2ND LD POSTERS Terror groups sealing shops, pasting threatening posters a regular feature in Kashmir Srinagar: Armed militants are trying to spread fear among residents and defy the administration by forcibly shutting shops, sometimes by walking into the premises and intimidating owners, through threats made in posters that appear on walls overnight or by sealing shutters with tape, officials here say. DEL51 JK-GUV-POK No need of force as development in J-K will prompt PoK people to revolt and join India: Guv Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that instead of taking over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by force, the development in Jammu and Kashmir should prompt the people on the other side of Line of Control (LoC) to "revolt" and join India.

DEL56 UP-LD-CHINMAYANAND Student threatens self-immolation, Chinmayanand hospitalised Shahjahanpur (UP): The student who has levelled rape charges against Swami Chinmayanand threatened self-immolation on Wednesday if he is not arrested even as the BJP leader was admitted to a local hospital complaining of uneasiness. DES18 UP-LD-NEHRU-COMMENT BJP MLA calls Nehru names Muzaffarnagar (UP): In a derogatory reference to Jawaharlal Nehru, a BJP legislator has called his entire family ‘ayyash’ – a word that connotes pleasure-seeking and self-indulgence.

DES27 UP-SUICIDE Woman commits suicide in UP, family claims police didn't act on her attempt to rape complaint Bareilly (UP): A 19-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide here, with her family claiming that she was upset over the delay by police in acting against the two men she had accused of trying to rape her. LGD26 PB-COURT-CONVICTION (R) Two Punjab Police cops convicted in 1993 abduction case Mohali (Pb): A CBI court here on Wednesday convicted two policemen in a 1993 case of abduction and wrongful confinement of a Patiala man, and sentenced one of them to six years in jail.

LGD37 PB-COURT-BAINS Being MLA doesn't give licence to misbehave: Court on bail plea of MLA Bains Gurdaspur (Pb): Being an MLA does not give anyone the licence to misbehave with a government servant, observed a court here while rejecting the anticipatory bail of Lok Insaf Party leader Simarjit Singh Bains. DES20 HR-SELJA Haryana government can't hide behind issues of Lok Sabha polls: Selja Chandigarh: Accusing the Haryana government of non-performance, state Congress chief Kumari Selja here on Wednesday said it can't hide behind the issues raked up in the Lok Sabha polls..

