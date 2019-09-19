International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump says there is still a national emergency over border security

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 19-09-2019 04:35 IST
Trump says there is still a national emergency over border security

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump, visiting a wall on the border with Mexico in California, said on Wednesday there was still a national emergency with regard to border security.

Trump said U.S. troops could be taken away from the border as the wall was built, and that if Mexico stopped helping stem the flow of immigrants, imposing tariffs on Mexican imports would be considered.

Also Read: Delighted that US President Donald Trump will join community program at Houston on Sept 22, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019