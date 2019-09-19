Trump says he carries cash as he loves giving tips at hotels

US President Donald Trump has said that he carries cash in his back pocket as he loves giving tips at the hotels. His remarks came after one USD 20 bill was seen dangling precariously from Trump's back pocket as he prepared to depart Moffett Field in Mountain View, California on Wednesday.

Trump, in fact, took out a large wad of cash out of the right-back pocket of his pants and held it up in front of reporters traveling with him abroad Air Force One. "I haven't used it in a long time," Trump said when a reporter asked when does he use that cash. Trump also said that he does not carry a wallet.

"I don't carry a wallet because I haven't had to use a credit card in a long time. I do like leaving tips at the hotel. I like to carry a little something," he said. "I'm telling you, maybe a president's not supposed to do it, but I like to leave a tip for the hotel," Trump told the reporters.

Trump then asked for a copy of the picture taken by a photojournalist. "Boy, that's a good picture. Hey, I'd like a piece of that picture," he said.

