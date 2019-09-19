Allies of Congress-NCP want to contest 55-60 assembly seats

Regional allies of the Congress- NCP combine in Maharashtra have sought 55 to 60 assembly seats out of the total 288 for the upcoming elections, a leader of the opposition coalition said on Thursday. Jayant Patil, a senior leader of the Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP), said a list of 55 to 60 seats sought by allies will be sent to the Congress-NCP leadership soon.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress will contest 125 seats each, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said on Monday, leaving 38 constituencies for their smaller allies. Patil told reporters here that the smaller allies want Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti to contest the assembly elections from Shirol in Kolhapur district.

He said smaller allies don't agree with the Congress- NCP combine's decision to leave only 38 seats for them. Shetti, who has been appointed leader of the front comprising the smaller parties in the Congress-NCP-led bloc, said he was ready to contest the assembly polls.

"I am more interested in contesting against Chandrakant Patil (Maharashtra BJP president and Revenue Minister). However, I have learnt he is not contesting the assembly polls," Shetti said. Meanwhile, Rajendra Gawai of the Republican party of India (Gawai) faction, another ally, said the Congress has offered him 10 seats.

The Dalit leader, however, said he was disappointed with the Congress's approach in allocation of seats. "They have decided to give me the Daryapur assembly seat (in Amravati district). My candidate had finished second here (in 2014).

"I want to contest from Achalpur (also in Amravati) against independent MLA Bachu Kadu. But, the Congress has refused, saying it has a better candidate there. The party has also refused my offer for a friendly fight in Achalpur," Gawai said. He claimed due to his party's support, NCP candidate Navneet Rana had won the Amravati Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 polls, ending Shiv Sena leader Anand Adsul's four terms in the Lower House of Parliament..

