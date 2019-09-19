Shah's statements violate fundamental features of Constitution: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Thursday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah was making statements that violate the fundamental features of the Constitution. The CPI(M) hit out at the government over the revocation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah's comments on Hindi and the NRC issue, in a statement issued after the two-day politburo meeting here.

Alleging that the government was mounting attacks on India's Constitutional order, the party said that apart from the manner in which Jammu and Kashmir was deprived of its statehood, the consequent implications constitute a serious attack on India's constitutional guarantees. "Despite declaring that there is normalcy, the ground realities are completely contradictory as reported by international and sections of the domestic media," it said.

Criticising Shah, the CPI(M) said he "continued to make statements that violate the fundamental features of our Constitution". "His comments on one nation, one language, has created widespread opposition, forcing him to retract the statement. He is now questioning the need for a multi-party system in India. Thus, the attacks on democracy, secularism, federalism, human rights and civil liberties continue to mount," it said.

The party said the revival of the preparation of the National Population Register (NPR), the Election Commission's announcement of the Elector Verification Process (EVP) by asking voters to register online, the Home Minister's announcement that the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be passed by the next session of Parliament are an indication that it is meant to sharpen polarisation by targeting certain sections of the people. "All this put together is clearly an indication that it is meant to sharpen polarisation by targeting certain sections of the people," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)