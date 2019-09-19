International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pakistan PM expresses full support to Saudi Arabia after attacks on oil facilities - SPA

Reuters Islamabad
Updated: 19-09-2019 20:46 IST
Pakistan PM expresses full support to Saudi Arabia after attacks on oil facilities - SPA

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed on Thursday his country's full support to Saudi Arabia following last weekend attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

"Pakistan fully supports the kingdom with all its capacities in confronting these sabotage acts," the state news agency cited him as saying during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

Also Read: Pak LoC march delayed till Imran Khan's speech at UNGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Pakistan
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019