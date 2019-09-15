Pak LoC march delayed till Imran Khan's speech at UNGA

A planned march by some political and religious parties in Pakistan towards the Line of Control with India has been postponed after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked them to postpone it till his address at the UN General Assembly on September 27 during which he is expected to raise the Kashmir issue. Dawn reported that the decision was taken by a committee comprising heads of political and religious parties of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian high commissioner following the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

At a rally on Friday, Prime Minister Khan said he knew that majority of youths in PoK wanted to stage the march on the LoC. However, he asked them to defer the march until he fought the case at the UN General Assembly.

