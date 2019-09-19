Canada PM calls Liberal candidates to apologize for brown face scandal

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday held a conference call with election candidates from his Liberal Party to apologize for a 2001 picture showing him in brown face, said a Liberal source.

"The prime minister expressed his apology and regret .. and said this is the moment for us to continue to work together to understand the pain of people who are on the receiving end of racism," said the source, who listened to the call.

