Jaipur: Pilot calls for accepting reality of economy, says 'don't criticise, give suggestions'

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday gave a call for accepting the reality of the economic condition and said that it was more important to give positive suggestions at the time of such a problem instead of merely criticising it. "The first step is to accept reality and not live in denial. All surveys in India and across the world say that the economy is in bad condition. If we have a problem, then instead of criticising, we should give positive suggestions," Pilot said at a conference here.

He also stated that everybody should pitch in and give ideas on how to rejuvenate the economy and bolster its revival. "In today's date too much of cost-cutting has already taken place, we will have to work very hard to reverse it. First, we should accept that the figures are down in the auto sector or any other sector, today's biggest problem is unemployment," Pilot said.

He also took a jibe at the Centre by saying, "From talking about jobs for the youth of the country they started talking about Fit India, from cleanliness they moved focus to plastic. It feels the intent is on making the headlines and not focused on the economy." Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was also present at the conference held in Jaipur today. (ANI)

