President to deliver eulogy at funeral service of Bavelile Hlongwa

The Deputy Minister lost her life in a traffic incident on the N1 highway while travelling from Limpopo to Gauteng on Friday, 13 September 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk Pretoria
Updated: 20-09-2019 15:08 IST
The service will be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Center (ICC) in Durban at 08h00. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral service tomorrow, Saturday 21 September 2019, of the late Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Ms. Bavelile Hlongwa.

The service will be held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Center (ICC) in Durban at 08h00.

The Deputy Minister lost her life in a traffic incident on the N1 highway while travelling from Limpopo to Gauteng on Friday, 13 September 2018.

Ms. Hlongwa was appointed Deputy Minister with effect from 30 May 2019. She previously served as the Executive Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the National Youth Development Agency.

In honor of her contribution to society, the President has declared an Official Funeral Category 2 in line with government's State, Official and Provincial Funeral Policy. The national flag will fly at half-mast at all flag stations until the Deputy Minister is laid to rest.

The funeral service is open to members of the public.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

COUNTRY : South Africa
