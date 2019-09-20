No discord in alliance with BJP, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said there is "no discord" in the BJP- JDU alliance, slamming rumours about friction between the two parties ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar next year. "I am targetted only because some people want publicity, it makes them happy. But I work for making people of Bihar happy," the chief minister said while addressing JDU party leaders here.

"There is no discord in our alliance. Those who are trying to create problems will see their fate after the elections," he said. Kumar further said, "We have been working for the past 25 years and have remained active. No one from our party works for publicity."

"Irrespective of what anyone has to say against me, I keep silent because I know they are after publicity. My religion is to work for the people of Bihar," he said. Heaping praise on the work done by his party, the Bihar Chief Minister said those who were reaping the benefits of his government's deeds did not speak about it publically because they were not seeking publicity.

"We work for people and people do not speak unnecessarily and when it comes to voting they vote for us," he said. Commenting on the upcoming polls in the state, Kumar said, "This time we will get more than 200 seats."

He also said, "We have to train our workers at district levels by January 2020. After that, we will conduct party meetings in every assembly constituency and also meet people." (ANI)

