UK PM does not expect to reach deal on Irish border at EU meeting - FT

Reuters London
Updated: 20-09-2019 18:30 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told colleagues he does not expect to be able to reach full "legally operable" deal covering the Irish border at a meeting of EU leaders, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Separately, Ireland said Britain and the European Union were not yet close to a Brexit deal that could resolve the Irish border problem and London needs to come up with serious proposals.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
