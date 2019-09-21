BJP will win in both Haryana and Maharashtra, asserts Vijay Goel

BJP MP Vijay Goel on Saturday said that in both Haryana and Maharashtra, his party will form the government and that people know it very well. His comments came soon after the Election Commission announced the dates of Assembly elections to be held in both the states. Voting will take place on October 21, while counting of votes will be held on October 24 in both the states.

On being asked about the upcoming elections, Goyal told ANI, "In both the states, BJP will win and people know that very well." Goel, who was protesting here against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the money being spent on taking out advertisements, added that AAP will also not return to power in the national capital.

The BJP MP lashed out at Kejriwal and said that his government had not worked during its tenure and is now spending money on advertisements. "For the past five years Kejriwal did not work so the only option left for him now is to take out advertisements and resort to fake publicity. He used people's money for advertisement and publicity," the BJP MP alleged.

"Everyday we see Kejriwal's photo in these advertisements whether it is related to dengue, Ganesh Chaturthi, Valmiki Jayanti or any other event," he said. He further said that Delhi has become one of the most polluted cities in the country. "There are traffic jams and the huge problem of car parking. The Mohalla clinics are opened in small kiosks. Tourists see all this and say that the capital of the country is in such a bad shape," said Goel.

"People of Delhi are smart they know that advertisements being taken out by Kejriwal are fake," he added. (ANI)

