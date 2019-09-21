Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: Sonia Gandhi to participatein Congress event at Rajghat

As part of Congress party's week-long plans for observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be taking part in an event at Rajghat on October 2. On the day, approximately seven thousand people will form a human chain from Congress' headquarters to Rajghat, however, Sonia is expected to join the gathering at Rajghat itself, party sources said on Saturday.

The source, however, added that she might join the march, which will begin from the party office at 9 am, for a short distance near Rajghat. Earlier this month, the party had said it will organise a week-long programme to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma, starting with padayatras (foot marches) on October 2.

A circular by AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the programmes to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary will be held for a week. "It is decided that our party will organise the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi for a week ( October 2-9, 2019). On October 2, massive padyatras shall be organised at state level," he said.

Venugopal said during the marches the participants will wear caps with Mahatma Gandhi's picture on them and raise slogans exuding ideas propelled by the Father of the Nation. He said several activities will be organised at the state and district levels from October 3 to 9. (ANI)

