Cong ruled by satraps, sycophants, says Kripashankar Singh

Former Maharashtra minister Kripashankar Singh, who quit the Congress earlier this month, on Saturday said the party had been taken over by "satraps and sycophants". Singh was replying to a letter by All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal who accused him of being an "opportunist" who switched sides ahead of Maharashtra polls to seek "political refugee".

In his letter, Venugopal had said a true Congress worker would not look the other way while people suffered and their democratic rights were being crushed. Hitting back, Singh said, "It is sad to know that instead of trying to address the reason behind the series of resignations by party leaders, the party leadership is only wasting its energy to shoot the messenger." "To my understanding, the Congress party is now served by satraps and sycophants who rule the roost," he added.

Singh, a former Mumbai Congress chief, said an "elite culture" was prevalent in the party and alleged that voices of grassroots workers were going unheard. Speaking to media immediately after he quit, Singh had said he disapproved of the Congress' opposition to PM Narendra Modi's move to scrap provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir...

