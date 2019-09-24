Trump says he is in 'very strong position' on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was in a "very strong position" with Iran, which he believed wanted to do something to defuse tensions with the United States, striking a conciliatory tone ahead of his speech at the United Nations.

"I think we're doing very well. Let's see what happens with Iran, but we are in a very strong position on Iran and I think they'd like to do something and it would be a smart ting for them if they did," Trump said on arrival at the United Nations.

