British PM renews call for elections after court setback

United Nations (United States), Sep 24 (AFP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday renewed his call for the rival Labour Party to back new elections after the Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of parliament was illegal. "The obvious thing to do is call an election. Jeremy Corbyn is talking out the back of his neck," Johnson told reporters on a visit to New York, referring to the Labour leader.

"And he should have an election," Johnson said. Johnson took the unusual step of suspending parliament as he races to divorce Britain from the European Union by the end of next month, even without a deal.

But Britain's Supreme Court said that the move was unconstitutional, with parliament set to reconvene on Wednesday. Corbyn called on Johnson to resign over the debacle. The ruling came just as Johnson was taking part in the annual UN General Assembly, where he is set to hold talks with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)