Clean statues of all leaders irrespective of their ideologies, says BJP to party workers

By Kumar Gaurav Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah has asked party leaders and workers to clean statues of the great leaders and personalities in their localities irrespective of political ideologies.

"On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi please undertake a cleanliness drive and also a drive to clean the statues of the great leaders and personalities in and around your town irrespective of their political ideologies," read a BJP circular. The directives from the party come ahead of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25. BJP is planning to organise booth level programmes to mark his birth anniversary.

The BJP has also asked party workers to take a cleanliness drive in and around their offices. "All MPs, MLAs, MLCs should do the same in their offices and also make all these premises free of single-use plastic," read the circular.

"Please take a cleanliness drive in the adjoining roads of your areas for at least up to 2 Kilometres and make them plastic-free," the circular stated. (ANI)

