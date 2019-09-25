International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. House to proceed with formal Trump impeachment inquiry -senior lawmaker

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 01:53 IST
U.S. House to proceed with formal Trump impeachment inquiry -senior lawmaker

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives will move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, the head of a powerful House committee said on Tuesday.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal told reporters after meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the chamber's top Democrat had decided it was time to move forward, a position he said other committee chairmen supported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019