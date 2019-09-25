International Development News
U.S. House Republican leader opposes House impeachment inquiry

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 03:47 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday he did not back the House of Representatives' launch of a formal inquiry into whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

"Speaker Pelosi happens to be the Speaker of this House, but she does not speak for America when it comes to this issue," he told reporters.

"She cannot unilaterally decide we're in an impeachment inquiry," he added.

COUNTRY : United States
