International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

China foreign ministry says U.S. "lies" on Xinjiang will 'crumble'

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 25-09-2019 13:05 IST
China foreign ministry says U.S. "lies" on Xinjiang will 'crumble'

Image Credit: Flickr

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it strongly opposed U.S. "lies", after the United States-led more than 30 countries in condemning what it called China's "horrific campaign of repression" against Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang on the sidelines of the U.N. Tuesday.

"U.S. lies will crumble in front of facts and truth," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Also Read: India takes strong exception to reference of J-K in Pak-China joint statement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019