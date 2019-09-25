China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it strongly opposed U.S. "lies", after the United States-led more than 30 countries in condemning what it called China's "horrific campaign of repression" against Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang on the sidelines of the U.N. Tuesday.

"U.S. lies will crumble in front of facts and truth," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

