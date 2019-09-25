DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 25

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- --- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- --- WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 ** RIYADH - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and meet king Salman and crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman to discuss regional issues. ** NEW YORK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York. ** NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the UNGA. ** NEW YORK - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon holds a news conference at the United Nations in New York - 1700 GMT NEW YORK – Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi visits New York to attend various international conferences that will be held in conjunction with the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (to Sept. 28).

SEOUL -

Bulgarian Prime Minister to pay an official visit to the Republic of Korea (to Sep 27) New York - President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausea and First lady Diana Nausediene are going to travel to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly events (to Sept. 26). New York - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to New York to attend the High-level Week of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (to Sept. 26). WASHINGTON – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US (to Sep 27).

MUNICH –

186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). NEW YORK - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits New York for the UN General Assembly and plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Syria and other issues including weapons purchases (final day). CAPE TOWN, LILONGWE - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will tour southern Africa from the Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, and will stop in South Africa, Malawi, Botswana, and Angola. (to Oct 02)

New York -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to the United States to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York (to Sept. 26). MOSCOW - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will arrive in Moscow.

NEW YORK –

U.S President Donald Trump will meet with Ukraine's new president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday during a United Nations gathering in New York. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26. ** BRUSSELS - European Union industry ministers meet in Brussels to discuss plans for a "European Battery Alliance" aimed at boosting production of electric batteries in the continent. ** SEOUL - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov meets with his South Korean counterpart Lee Nak-Yeon in Seoul - 0100 GMT

Nur-Sultan – OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo will take part in the 12th Kazenergy Forum in Nur-Sultan. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. KABUL - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 LILONGWE – Britain's Prince Harry arrives in Malawi and meets with Malawian President Peter Mutharika.

BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2 WASHINGTON, D.C - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Finland President Sauli Niinistö at the White House.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan meets with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and business communities before departing for London. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 03 DELHI – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit the India (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

BAGHDAD - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Iraq (to Oct.08). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 NUR-SULTAN – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Kazakhstan & hold talks with his Kazakh colleague Beibut Atamkulov. (to Oct-9) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9 LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

RIYADH - Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia. REYKJAVIK - U.S. Energy Secretary Perry to speak at Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik (to Oct. 13). ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

MAMALLAPURAM, TAMIL NADU, India - Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Indian Prime Minister during a two-day long summit in the southern state of Tamil Nadu (to Oct 13). STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 Poland - Polish Senate election. Poland - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 ISLAMABAD - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Pakistan (to Sept. 18).

LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election Bolivia - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election Bolivia – President election BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development. (to Oct 30). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 ** ISTANBUL, Turkey - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4). LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov 17). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov 26).

