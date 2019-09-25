Kejriwal announces power subsidy scheme for tenants in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a scheme under which tenants residing in Delhi will be abe to avail power subsidy. Announcing the 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojana', Kejriwal said tenants till now were not able to get a separate power meter because they were required to take an NOC from the homeowner to get an independent connection.

"We have removed this requirement so that tenants will now get a prepaid meter using just two documents - rent agreement or rent receipt and current address proof," he told reporters. Under the existing power subsidy scheme, Delhiites do not have to pay bills for the electricity consumption of up to 200 units.

The Aam Aam Aadmi Party government also provides 50 per cent subsidy on bills for power consumption between 201 units and 400 units. The announcement comes at a time when the assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

"It was a long-pending demand of tenants in Delhi. Tenants will have to get prepaid meter installed after depositing security money of Rs 3,000," Kejriwal said. He said many homeowners have multiple tenants, which significantly increases the power consumption under a single connection, bringing them under a high tariff slab.

"Tenants had to often pay Rs 8-10 per unit to their landlords. They had not been able to avail the benefits of the provision of free electricity of up to 200 units by the Delhi government. "In fact, even the home owner in such cases have not been able to get the subsidy," he said.

The chief minister said if tenant has vacated his or her rented accommodation, the same prepaid electricity meter can be used by the new user after depositing security money of Rs 3,000. The 'Mukhyamantri Kirayedar Bijli Meter Yojana' also includes ease of installation for the tenants.

To make the installation process easier for the tenants, meters will now be delivered to their houses by calling the helpline numbers of power distribution companies -- 19122 for BSES Yamuna, 19123 for BSES Rajdhani and 19124 for Tata Power, he said. "They can fix appointments by calling on the helpline numbers and meters will be delivered to their houses after the documentation and verification process," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also sought to allay fear among landlords, saying they should not be "insecure" regarding the new scheme. "As the name suggests, the scheme is for the tenants and so the meters will be installed in their names.

"The 'tenant' word will also be clearly mentioned on the meters. Tenants will never be able to claim themselves as a landlord under any condition," he said.

