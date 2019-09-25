BJD MP slaps party worker in public, regrets the act later

In an embarrassment for the ruling BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an MP was seen in a viral video slapping a party worker at a public meeting in Odisha's Gajapati district. The incident took place on Tuesday when BJD MP from Berhampur- Chandrasekhar Sahu- was caught slapping a party worker at a function when he had come to receive an "angabastra" from him.

The worker has been identified as Sangram Sahu, who had recently joined the BJD after resigning as Gajapati district Youth Congress president. Faced with widespread criticism over the incident, the MP termed it as an "in-house" issue.

The 69-year-old Lok Sabha MP, however, said: "I regret for my action in public. I have not slapped him. In an attempt to discipline Sangram who refused to receive 'angabastra' from an another leader, I pushed his face." The Berhampur MP and former Union Minister further said: "It may be a bad time for me for which, I lost temper in public. I should not get angry in Sangram's refusal of receiving 'angabastra' from another senior leader in the meeting." Sangram Sahu, who was slapped, also tried to come in defence of the leader saying the parliamentarian did not slap him but rather chided him with a gentle touch on his face. "I had gone to the meeting yesterday to formally join BJD. I did not know that BJD party observer was there. When he inducted me into the party by putting a scarf on my neck, I declined since I wanted it from the MP, who I have known for many years.

"In fact, it is also due to his blessings that I joined BJD, so I don't consider the incident as an insult," Sangram Sahu said. As the sitting MP's action went viral in the social media, several leaders, including some from his own party, condemned the act.

"A senior leader should not behave indifferently in public. The party president will consider it," said Sanjay Dasburma, a senior BJD leader and former minister.

BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra also condemned Sahu's action and bubbed it as "outrageous and shameful". OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said: "No leader should behave like this. One should see whether the MP slapped the BJD worker out of anger or as a joke." PTI AAM SNS SNS.

