PTI Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 20:13 IST
Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing the call released Wednesday. In the call, Trump raised unsubstantiated allegations that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of the former vice president's son Hunter.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that," Trump said to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The conversation between the two leaders is one piece of a whistleblower's complaint, which followed the July 25 call.

The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

