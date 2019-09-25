Pranab Mukherjee releases Swamy's book on economy

Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday released a book written by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy that tracks the country's economic development over the years and offers solutions for future growth. Launching the book 'Reset: Regaining India's Economic Legacy', Mukherjee spoke of his long association with Swamy and said he speaks what he feels and believes, and he is not afraid to declare his views publicly.

The former president also acknowledged the MP's input on liberalising trade when the latter was the commerce minister in the short-lived Chandra Shekhar government in 1990-91. Mukherjee said he will not pass his judgement on the book as it is for the readers to decide but praised its "lucid" writing.

Swamy, an outspoken figure who has often criticised economic policies of the Modi government, asserted that unless India targets 10 per cent growth rate, it will not be able to remove unemployment in the next 10 years. India can achieve the double digit growth as it has a high savings rate and a huge young population, he said, adding that the economy needs to be "reset".

He faulted the BJP-led NDA government for its handling of macroeconomic issue and said many people brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to steer the economy had no clue about it. The problem is continuing, Swamy said, when asked about incumbent finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

At a panel discussion, he was critical of the government's decision to merge banks and slash corporate tax rate. The real thing the government should have done is to abolish income tax to spur demand, Swamy said.

