Cong to observe 'Chhalawa Diwas' on Thursday to protest against AAP govt in Delhi

The Delhi unit of the Congress will observe 'Chhalawa Diwas' (deception day) on Thursday to protest against the AAP government for making "false" promises. The protest will be led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee working presidents Rajesh Lilothia, Haroon Yusuf and Devender Yadav.

According to a statement from the Congress, party leaders and workers will hold a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday morning for making "false" promises. Attacking Kejriwal on the soaring price of onions, Yusuf said, "Shortage and soaring prices of onions in Delhi are due to the complicity between the Centre and the Kejriwal government in Delhi."

Kejriwal had recently said that his government is procuring onions and will be selling them at Rs 24 per kg in fair price shops within 10 days. "Within a few days, the onions would start arriving from Gujarat and Rajasthan and there won't be a shortage and the prices would also reduce. During Navratri festival, the consumption of onions reduces by almost 60 per cent," Yusuf said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)