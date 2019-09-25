Sawant-led govt enjoying unprecedented majority in state Assembly: Goa CMO

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the coalition government in the state enjoys an "unprecedented majority" in the Assembly and the cabinet also is functioning in a synchronised manner. Clearing rumours doing rounds about Sawant-led government lacking a majority in the state Assembly, CMO Goa tweeted, "It has been noticed in recent times that a certain section which is motivated to defame the current government under the leadership of Dr. Pramod Sawant in every manner possible. The current government enjoys an unprecedented majority in the Assembly and the Cabinet too is functioning in a synchronized manner."

"This defamation exercise is happening in an organised manner by misuse of technology and by faking the identity of persons, entities and also that of media houses. Such tactics are precisely aimed at creating confusion and panic in the society at large. Public is hereby informed that all rumours pertaining to cabinet reshuffle are baseless and fabricated. Media representatives are also urged to cooperate in tracking such miscreants," it said in another tweet. Sawant assumed the Chief Minister's Office in March this year followed by a floor test after the sudden demise of Manohar Parrikar.

Sawant won the floor test in the state Assembly after 20 MLAs including 11 from BJP and 3 each from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independents voted in his favour. After Parrikar's death, opposition Congress, which is the single largest party in the 40-member Assembly with 14 seats, had written twice to Governor Mridula Sinha staking claim to form the government. (ANI)

