Dance bars: BJP accuses Odisha govt of trying to destroy Odia culture; BJD defends

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Lekhasri Samantsinghar on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led state government of attempting to destroy the culture of Odia people by providing licenses to dance bars in Bhubaneswar. "Patnaik government is trying to destroy the culture of Odia people by providing licenses to dance bar in the capital city. It is against tradition and the culture of Odia people. If licenses are not canceled soon, the temple city of Bhubaneswar will turn into a crime centre," she said here.

Samantsinghar said that display of women in an obscene manner is not acceptable. "We cannot accept the display of women in front of men in an obscene manner. Police are claiming that they will ensure that the girls are not wearing short dresses and that money is not thrown on them. My question to the police is that how are they planning to do that," she said.

"We have seen firing and crime activities in dance bars. Owners may take advantage of poor dance girls and try to exploit them. I believed it will increase the number of girl trafficking and send a wrong message to the society," she added. The BJD, on the other hand, defended the move saying the guidelines for dance bars have been issued by the Supreme Court and that strict action will be taken against violators.

"This morning BJP leader Lekhashree Samantasinghar, in a press meet, said that dance bars should not be allowed in Bhubaneswar. The BJP's statements are unfortunate and it should keep away from misguiding people and indulging in falsehood," the BJD said in a statement. The BJD also said that dance bars are also allowed in many BJP ruled states.

"Dance bars were closed across the country and then in a judgment Supreme Court allowed them with certain safety and security provisions. After this judgment, dance bars have reopened in many BJP ruled states like Maharashtra," it added. (ANI)

