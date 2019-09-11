PM greets people on Onam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Onam, saying may this festival further the spirit of happiness, well-being and prosperity in the society.

The annual harvest festival of Onam falls in the month of Chingam of the Malayalam calendar.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam! May this festival further the spirit of happiness, well-being and prosperity in our society," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)