UK PM Johnson says he will not ask for Brexit extension

Reuters London
Updated: 26-09-2019 02:23 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would not seek an extension to Brexit even if the conditions of a recently passed bill were met, forcing him to do so. Opposition parties recently forced through a new law requiring the government to ask for a delay to Brexit beyond the deadline of Oct. 31 if it fails to secure a deal by Oct. 19, or the support of parliament to leave without one.

"If he doesn't get a deal through this House, or a no-deal through this House by the 19th of October, will he seek an extension from the European Union to the 31st of January," he was asked in parliament. "No," Johnson replied. He had previously said the government would respect and the law, and leave on Oct. 31.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
