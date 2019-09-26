Trump says he doesn't like precedent of releasing details of calls with foreign leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he decided to release a summary of a controversial phone call with Ukraine's leader because "horrible things" were being reported about it, but that he did not like the precedent of releasing details of such calls.

"I don't like the precedent," Trump said at a news conference on the sidelines of a U.N. General Assembly meeting. "I don't like it where you're dealing with heads of state and to think that their call is going to be released."

Also Read: Delighted that US President Donald Trump will join community program at Houston on Sept 22, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)