REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said he bears responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year by Saudi operatives “because it happened under my watch,” according to a PBS documentary to be broadcast next week.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong leader to hold first community talks to try to end crisis

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will hold her first talks with the public on Thursday in a bid to resolve a political crisis that has fueled nearly four months of sometimes violent protests and plunged the Chinese-run city into chaos. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER U.S. lawmakers to grill Trump intel chief about whistleblower report

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's top intelligence official will be grilled by U.S. lawmakers on Thursday over the administration's handling of a whistleblower report central to an impeachment inquiry into the president. USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER-DEMOCRATS

Selling impeachment: Democrats search for common message against Trump WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facing the tough task of selling voters on an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Democrats struggled on Wednesday to craft a unified message explaining why he might deserve to be removed from office.

BUSINESS ALTRIA-M-A-PHILIPMORRIS

Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria axe merger talks (Reuters) - The chief executive of e-cigarette maker Juul stepped down on Wednesday as merger talks between its biggest investor Altria and Philip Morris collapsed in the face of a regulatory backlash against vaping that could reshape the industry.

PG-E-US-BANKRUPTCY PG&E noteholders ready to invest $29.2 billion as part of reorganization plan

(Reuters) - A group of PG&E Corp noteholders said in a court filing on Wednesday that they are ready to invest $29.2 billion into the power producer as part of a reorganization plan that will pay off liabilities from wildfires that drove it to bankruptcy. ENTERTAINMENT

AMAZON.COM-ALEXA/ Amazon brings Samuel L. Jackson's voice to Alexa and announces voice-controlled glasses

Seattle, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said actor Samuel L. Jackson and other celebrities will voice speech for the company's virtual assistant Alexa, while the voice aid will also be built into a new wearable line of earbuds, eyeglasses and a ring. CHILE-TREASURE/

Buried treasure on Chile's Robinson Crusoe Island sparks new controversy SANTIAGO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A 20-year quest for a legendary trove of 18th century treasure on Chile's far flung Robinson Crusoe Island is facing fresh obstacles after a local lawmaker filed a claim seeking to block efforts to dig it up.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-DET-PREVIEW

Unbeaten Lions get ultimate test in Mahomes, Chiefs The Detroit Lions have a chance to head into their bye week undefeated. In order to reach that goal, however, they’ll have to slow down the league’s most dynamic offense.

BASEBALL-MLB-MANFRED-BASEBALLS MLB calls for new look at baseballs amid HR boom

Major League Baseball has already taken one look at why so many home runs have been hit in recent seasons, but with 2019 taking the home run blitz to new extremes, commissioner Rob Manfred said it’s time to check again. UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE RWANDA-LIBYA/

Rwanda receives migrants stuck in Libya Migrants in Libya are due to arrive in Kigali on Thursday evening, officials said. A first group of 75 migrants will be flown to Kigali after Rwanda signed a deal with African Union and UNHCR to shelter 500 of them.

26 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE French business confederation holds no-deal Brexit conference

French business confederation Medef holds a press conference entitled "Brexit: Get ready for no-deal", almost a month before the Brexit deadline. 26 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/PROTESTER (PIX) (TV) Court hears appeal against 3.5 jail term for novice actor Ustinov

A court in Moscow hears an appeal by lawyers of a novice actor Pavel Ustinov. Ustinov was detained during protest in Moscow on August 3 and jailed for 3.5 years for injuring policemen, the charge he categorically denies. 26 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/WARREN (PIX) Liberal Warren's sweeping plans fueling rise with broad swath of voters

Senator Elizabeth Warren is the only candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination to consistently increase her level of support over the past six months, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. 26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-IRAN/POMPEO Pompeo to speak on U.S. energy resources initiative amid tensions with Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to speak at a State Department event focusing on energy resources as Washington looks to further intensify efforts to choke off Iran's oil revenues and deprive any entities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard from funds crucial to the Islamic Republic's troubled economy. 26 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM-PUBLIC (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam meets the public

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam meets the public on Thursday in her first public consultations aimed at healing rifts in society, after the city was rocked by a series of sometimes violent protests in the past few months. 26 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (PIX) (TV) Intelligence chief testifies on Trump's phone call with Ukraine president

Joseph Maguire, the acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence, testifies to the House Intelligence Committee on a whistleblower's memorandum regarding a telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. 26 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-COURTS/SECRECY-CONGRESS (PIX) Reuters reporters to testify before congressional panel probing court secrecy

Reuters reporters Lisa Girion and Dan Levine will testify Sept. 26 before a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee exploring the lack of transparency in the federal courts. 26 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (TV) EU's Barnier updates 27 EU states on the latest on Brexit after UK PM Johnson talks in New York

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will debrief the 27 EU member states staying on together after Brexit following the latest talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the bloc's leaders on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York earlier this week. 26 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

IRAN-USA/ (PIX) (TV) Iran’s Rouhani holds news conference after saying no to U.S. talks offer

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani holds a news conference on Thursday when the escalating crisis between Tehran and Washington has raised concerns of a war in the Gulf. 26 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS HUAWEI TECH-FOUNDER/ (TV)

Huawei HQ event: Coffee with Ren Zhengfei Huawei invites media to its headquarters for "Coffee with Ren", where founder Ren Zhengfei will be talking to Prof. Jerry Kaplan and Prof. Peter Cochrane about innovation, rules and trust, moderated by CNBC anchor Christine Tan.

26 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CARGILL-RESULTS/

Cargill releases fiscal Q1 2020 quarterly earnings Global grain trader Cargill Inc will release its fiscal Q1 2020 quarterly earnings at 8 a.m. CDT.

26 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT VOLKSWAGEN-RWANDA/ (PIX) (TV)

Facing roadblocks in Africa, VW gambles on a new business: ride-hailing When Volkswagen's Africa boss Thomas Schaefer set out to conquer the continent, he quickly realised he needed more than a flashy new product. He needed a new business model.

26 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT COLUMN-MILLER/SOCIALSECURITY (PIX)

U.S. Democrats have wisely moved to the left on ideas for Social Security reform Just a few years ago, Democratic politicians were debating whether to accept cuts to Social Security benefits. No more: the only Social Security reform debate within the party is about how much benefits should be expanded - and how to pay for it.

26 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan gives opening remarks at conference Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan gives opening remarks before the "Forging a New Path in North American Trade and Immigration" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, in Dallas, Texas.

26 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT USA-FED/FEDLISTENS

Daly, Clarida speak at Fed Listens event San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President and Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida open an all-day conference on the costs and benefits of running a "hot" economy, part of the U.S. central bank's listening tour of America as it considers whether and how to change the way it goes about trying to deliver the stable prices and full employment that are its Congressionally mandated goals.

26 Sep 11:45 ET / 15:45 GMT EGYPT-CENBANK/

Egypt's central bank announces interest rates The Central Bank of Egypt's monetary policy committee is due to meet and decide if Egypt's interest rates will change or remain the same.

26 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT AIRBUS-CEO/

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury speaks in Montreal Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury to hold informal briefing in Montreal as global regulators gather at the UN aviation agency's triennial assembly.

26 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks before risk management group Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on "Risk Management Monetary Policy" before the Richmond Chapter of the Risk Management Association, in Richmond, Va.

26 Sep 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

JUUL-LAWSUITS/ (TV) Judicial panel to consider merging vaping lawsuits

A federal judicial panel in Los Angeles is scheduled to hear arguments on whether to consolidate lawsuits against Juul Labs Inc over alleged injuries from vaping. 26 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-VAPING/CDC

CDC issues weekly update of vaping-related lung illnesses The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its weekly tally of vaping-related lung illnesses

26 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

