Brexit delay law is "not perfect", says junior UK minister

Reuters London
Updated: 26-09-2019 14:57 IST
The law passed by Britain's parliament forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay Brexit if he has not reached a deal with the European Union is not perfect, junior Brexit minister James Duddridge said on Thursday. The government has repeatedly said it will obey the law, but Johnson has also said he will not request an extension to Britain's scheduled Oct. 31 exit, prompting repeated questions from lawmakers as to how it can do both.

"The bill is not perfect," Duddridge told parliament, citing in particular an amendment which said a delay to Brexit should be used to pass a Brexit deal based on the exit agreement reached by Johnson's predecessor Theresa May. "The government believes (it) does have deficiencies and its effect is unclear."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
