Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha demands apology from Delhi CM for his NRC statement

Activists of Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha on Thursday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding an apology from him for his remark against party president Manoj Tiwari. Taking a swipe at Tiwari, Kejriwal on Wednesday had said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented, the BJP leader will have to first leave the city.

Manish Singh, president of Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha said by saying that Tiwari will be the first one to be evicted if NRC is implemented, Kejriwal has humiliated not only Purvanhalis but other people from different states who live in the city. "Kejriwal should apologise not only to Manoj Tiwari but also Purvanchalis and people of other states. We want to tell him that it is he who will be removed from Delhi government after the Assembly polls," Singh said.

The large number of protesters dismantled a barricade and tried to move forward towards Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines but were detained by the police. The Delhi BJP leaders also lodged a police complaint against the chief minister for his statement.

Tiwari, who hails from Bihar, has been demanding implementation of NRC in Delhi to identify and evict Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally living in Delhi. Singh said Kejriwal's statement aimed at Tiwari also hinted that he was "deliberately" confusing the issue of illegal migrants living in Delhi.

"If Kejriwal thinks that Tiwari being a Bihari is liable to be evicted under NRC exercise then he must also be ready for eviction since he belongs to Haryana," he said. Tiwari had hit back at Kejriwal over his remark saying the chief minister seemed to have lost his mental balance.

"Does Kejriwal, who is an IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer, not know what NRC is? It seems Kejriwal has lost his mental balance," Tiwari had said during a Facebook Live interaction. Singh said that Purvanchal Morcha will continue its protest against Kejriwal if he does not apologise.

The Morcha protesters were detained and taken to Civil Lines police station. They were later released.

