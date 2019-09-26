International Development News
UK considering further steps to ensure security of lawmakers

Reuters London
Updated: 26-09-2019 16:50 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The British government said on Thursday it was considering further steps to ensure security of lawmakers and their staff after some received death threats.

"The government is also considering what further steps are necessary to ensure the safety of parliamentarians and their staff," said Kevin Foster, parliamentary secretary for the Cabinet Office.

"Crucially this applies not only to the vicinities of parliament but also in constituencies and online."

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
