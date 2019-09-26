Court defers hearing in Bikaner land deal case against Vadra, Sonia

The Jodhpur High Court on Thursday deferred the hearing to October 24 in the Bikaner land deal case against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra. Vadra, his mother Maureen Vadra along with partners in the Sky Light Hospitality, are accused of money laundering.

The case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate in September 2015, claiming that Sky Light Hospitality had acquired land in Kolayat village of Bikaner, which was meant to rehabilitate poor villagers. It was alleged that Vadra bought 69.55 hectares of land at a cheaper rate and then sold it to Allegheny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore through illegal transactions.

In Bikaner land deal case, fraudsters in collusion with the state government officials got allotted land in the name of fictitious individuals, though the land was actually meant for the people who were displaced due to the creation of Mahajan Field Firing range. The fraudsters allegedly created forged allotment letters purportedly issued by the Colonisation Department of the state government and 1,422 'bighas' of land was recorded in revenue record in the name of fictitious allottees without due verification of the allotment letters from the concerned department. (ANI)

