Delhi Congress protests against AAP govt over unfulfilled demands of sanitation workers

Scores of Congress activists and sanitation workers staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Thursday, alleging that the AAP government has failed to meet their various demands, including regularisation of job and timely pay. The Delhi unit of the Congress observed "Chhalawa Divas" (Day of Deception).

Leading the protest, Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia said, "We will continue this fight along with the sanitation workers till all their demands are met." The AAP made several promises to sanitation workers in the run-up to the Assembly polls but failed to fulfil them, he said.

"The sanitation workers continue to work on contract getting just about Rs 14,000 as monthly wages," he said. He said that even now sanitation workers were not getting their wages on time, leading to frequent strikes by them.

"Cashless medical cards and pension for the sanitation workers have remained pipe dreams," he said. The sanitation workers will launch a campaign in all the 12 zones of three municipal corporations in the city, to protest against the "lackadaisical attitude" of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations and the Kejriwal government towards their demands.

