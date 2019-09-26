Karnataka bypolls: EC says will take 'immediate consequential steps' after reading SC order

The Election Commission on Thursday said it will take "immediate consequential steps" on bypolls to 15 Karnataka assembly seats after studying the order of the Supreme Court. The poll panel on Thursday told the top court that it would defer the upcoming bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka till the apex court finally decides the pleas filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of the state challenging their suspension.

The EC had on September 21 announced bypolls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka for which voting was to take place on October 21. "Then I will ask the Election Commission to defer it (bypolls in Karnataka) for sometime," senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, told the bench.

When the bench asked Dwivedi whether his statement should be recorded in the court's order, the senior counsel said, "We (EC) will do it. There is no need to record this statement." "After studying the order of the Supreme Court and after taking feedback from the learned senior counsel (Dwivedi), the ECI shall take immediate consequential steps in the matter concerning scheduled bypoll to the legislative assembly of Karnataka," an EC spokesperson said.

